GB hockey star says wealth gap between men's and women's sport is growing

Gender equality in sport is getting worse, not better, according to one member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning women's hockey team at the Rio Olympics.

Helen Richardson-Walsh scored one of GB's two penalties in a thrilling shoot-out for gold against the Dutch favourites last year - a stunning achievement watched by millions back home on television.

But despite that success, the 35-year-old midfielder believes female hockey players are lagging way behind their male counterparts in terms of making a living from their sport.

Taking part in a BBC televised debate on Friday, Richardson-Walsh said international hockey was now relatively equal and UK Sport's funding for the GB Olympic programme was based purely on medal potential, but that is where the meritocracy ends.

She said: " On a domestic level, it is not equal at all.

"My male counterparts will earn more money than I do from clubs in this country and from opportunities they have in the Euro Hockey League, which is just for men. The female equivalent is pretty pathetic.

"It doesn't feel like it is changing. In hockey, it feels like it is getting further apart, which considering the success of the women's team is really disappointing.

"I feel governing bodies of every sport need to do more to make sure their sports are equal."

Richardson-Walsh, who was also part of the GB team that won bronze at London 2012, said the best male players can also make good money in the equivalent of cricket's Indian Premier League, the Hockey India League.

She is now playing for Dutch club Bloemendaal, which has a semi-pro women's team and fully professional men's team - a situation all-too common in British hockey, too.

Sitting alongside Richardson-Walsh during the debate, which will be broadcast several times on the BBC's News and World News channels this weekend, was Liz Nicholl, the chief executive of funding agency UK Sport.

She was more upbeat about the current situation and said the new governance code for governing bodies, which is being championed by sports minister Tracey Crouch, will radically improve things, with far more women in positions of influence.

"In April, there is a really important moment for British sport: the new sports governance code comes into effect," said Nicholl.

"Every organisation which gets public funding will be required to have a diversity action plan to comply with that code - it will be transformational.

"We will look back in a little while and see it has had a massive impact because no money will be flowing out of the door until an action plan has been agreed with UK Sport and (grassroots funding agency) Sport England.

"In terms of the world-class performance system here we are incredibly equitable. The number of athletes, male and female, we fund is about the same. The number of medals we came back with, male and female, is about the same. We are quite unique in that respect.

"We have gaps in (the number of) female high-performance coaches but we are seeing more women getting onto boards and a growing number of female CEOs. It is happening over time."