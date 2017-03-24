FA plans to honour London terror attack victims for England v Lithuania clash

The Football Association is set to observe a minute's silence and hold an on-pitch tribute at Wembley on Sunday, to honour victims of the terror attack in London.

The assault at Westminster left five people dead, including attacker Khalid Masood, and more than 50 injured.

The incident unfolded hours before England's friendly with Germany in Dortmund and, rather than act in haste on the day, the FA decided to mark the occasion at its World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on home turf.

As well as the pre-match silence, England will wear black armbands during the match and there is set to be a pre-match wreath-laying ceremony featuring specially-invited guests, though the FA has yet to confirm who will be in attendance.

During the match, which kicks off at 5pm, the Wembley arch will be lit up in red and white.

Matchday programmes were already in production before the attack and will not contain references to it, though there will be a tribute to former national manager Graham Taylor, who died in January at the age of 72.