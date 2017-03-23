Rory McIlroy gifted victory in second match at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Rory McIlroy was gifted victory in his second match in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after Thursday's scheduled opponent Gary Woodland withdrew due to a "personal family matter".

However, McIlroy's fate was still out of his hands with the man he lost to on day one, Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen, needing only a half against Emiliano Grillo to advance to the last 16.

A day after defending champion Jason Day pulled out of the event t o spend time with his mother as she undergoes treatment for lung cancer, Woodland also withdrew ahead of his group two clash with McIlroy at Austin Country Club.

A statement released by his management company read: "Due to a personal family matter, Gary Woodland must withdraw from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

"We ask that you respect his family's privacy at this time."

Italy's Francesco Molinari also withdrew with a wrist injury after suffering a 5&3 defeat to Thongchai Jaidee, ensuring that Sweden's Alex Noren would advance from group eight.

Noren had defeated Bernd Wiesberger 3&2 to claim his second win of the week and was scheduled to play Molinari on Friday.

Elsewhere, Masters champion Danny Willett was eliminated with a game to spare after being thrashed 6&5 by American Bill Haas, while world number one Dustin Johnson made it two wins out of two by beating Martin Kaymer 3&2.