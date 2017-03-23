Neil Jukes ditches plan to give Leigh weekend off after defeat at Wakefield

Leigh coach Neil Jukes cancelled his players' weekend off after watching them fritter away a 24-12 half-time lead to go down 28-24 at Wakefield.

The promoted Centurions were on course for an historic first away win in Super League after running in three tries in 10 minutes through Micky Higham, Sam Hopkins and Ben Crooks to establish a 12-point cushion.

But Wakefield went on to dominate the second half and Leigh lost their way after losing half-back Josh Drinkwater for the final quarter with a twisted knee.

"I'm just really disappointed with our second-half performance," Jukes said. "We were like chalk and cheese.

"For 40 minutes we were on fire and, if we'd have had a half-decent second half, I'd have thought fair play but we were garbage in the second half.

"We lost Drinkwater but that's no excuse for trying to cling onto a 12-point lead.

"I'd like to have given the guys a long weekend off and kick on on Monday but we'll be in tomorrow and we'll fix it up.

"We've got to find that away form."

Wakefield coach Chris Chester also dubbed it a game of two halves after his side improved out of sight after the break.

They overcame the shock of conceding an early try to stand-off Ben Reynolds to seize control with two tries in four minutes from centre Joe Arundel and full-back Scott Grix, both converted by Sam Williams.

Trinity lost their way as the visitors stormed back in front but regrouped and went on to score three second-half tries, with right winger Ben Jones-Bishop grabbing the clincher which brought up his century.

"It was a tale of two halves," Chester said. "We looked in control after 23 or 24 minutes but then came up with a poor play and we struggled to contain them.

"We need to be a lot better defensively because we conceded some really soft tries, a couple of dive-overs.

"But I'm pleased with the way we stuck at it and I thought we were worthy winners.

"We were a totally different team in the second half, very dominant, I thought we got back to where we were a couple of weeks ago.

" Physically we were a lot better tonight, we tightened everything up. We needed a bigger presence in the middle because we knew that's where Leigh would come.

"I'm proud we got the two points but we're certainly not getting carried away."

Chester was pleased with the Super League debut of former Batley prop Keegan Hirst and delighted with the try of the match scored by young left winger Tom Johnstone.

"That took some scoring," Chester said. "He's a very, very good player. He works hard and is a pleasure to coach.

"Keegan Hirst didn't look out of place. It's a big step up and he handled himself really well. He's going to get some more opportunities over the coming weeks."