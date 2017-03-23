Global anti-doping body accuses IOC of 'confusing' messages on the war on drugs

The global body that represents national anti-doping agencies has strongly criticised the International Olympic Committee's latest proposals for reforming the fight against drugs cheats.

With the Olympic movement still struggling with the fallout from the Russian doping scandal, the IOC's executive board issued a 12-point plan last week in response to earlier calls for more radical changes from the anti-doping world.

The debate is centred on how independent the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) should be from its current co-sponsors - the IOC and international governments - and what powers WADA should have to sanction entire countries or sports that breach the rules.

The IOC and many international sports federations are resisting calls from the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO), athletes' groups and several national Olympic committees to leave anti-doping to independent experts, which has been mooted as a means to avoid conflicts of interest inherent in their roles of promoting sport.

But in an open letter, iNADO's chairman Doug MacQuarrie and chief executive Joseph de Pencier have described this stance as "confusing" and "indefensible", and claimed the IOC was wasting the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to strengthen anti-doping efforts presented by the Russian scandal.

They wrote that while the IOC seems to accept the need for a more independent WADA, in agreement with plans put forward by national anti-doping agencies in Copenhagen last year, by demanding "equal representation" on WADA's board and executive committee it was " essentially arguing for the current system, which has repeatedly failed to make the rights of clean athletes the primary concern".

They continued: " The inconsistency of messaging from the IOC on the matter of independence of WADA is confusing.

"If it is serious about empowering WADA to be free from the influence of sports organisations, the IOC must step back from its efforts to maintain its operational influence."

MacQuarrie and De Pencier also questioned the IOC's warning about "national interests" being as much of a problem for WADA as interference from sport, which suggests the IOC believes some western nations have taken advantage of Russia's doping problems to score political points.

And the iNADO bosses point that the IOC itself failed to deal with the most egregious example of a national interest ruining anti-doping work.

"This premise is indefensible... sadly, faced with the greatest example of 'national interests' subverting clean sport in the history of the modern Games - the misconduct of Russia - the IOC has yet to respond with any form of meaningful national sanction," they wrote.

"Why did it not ban Russia outright until that country gets its anti-doping house in order, as WADA recommended?"

The pair's attack continues with a demolition of IOC president Thomas Bach's grand plan for an Independent Testing Authority (ITA) to run all the drug-testing at not only the Games, but across all Olympic sports, year-round.

MacQuarrie and De Pencier dismiss the ITA as a " single new massive, top-down global testing bureaucracy" that would " consolidate control without appropriate checks and balances".

"It would be far more timely, cost-effective and efficient to invest in current independent anti-doping capacity than to spend tens of millions on an entirely new body that preserves a conflict of interest," they wrote.

And the iNADO letter concludes with a rejection of the idea that only the Court of Arbitration for Sport should be allowed to sanction those who break anti-doping rules, describing this as "more inconsistent messaging from the IOC of the kind that confounds efforts at constructive reform dialogue".

What happens next in this dispute is unclear, as every attempt to move on from last year's disputes over what to do about Russia soon runs into opposition from one side or the other.

As well as revealing his 12-point plan last week, Bach also invited WADA president Sir Craig Reedie and the author of the independent report into Russia's doping programme, Richard McLaren, for urgent talks in Lausanne.

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang now only 11 months away and another row over Russia's involvement looming, those talks must come up with something the anti-doping community and sports federations, not to mention athletes and fans, can build on.