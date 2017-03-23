British Swimming investigates bullying claims from para-swimmers

British Swimming is the latest national governing body to become embroiled in a bullying controversy after it confirmed a BBC report that it has set up an internal investigation into claims from several para-swimmers.

The complainants are understood to include several medallists from Rio 2016, where para-swimming was ParalympicsGB's most successful sport, winning 47 medals, including 16 golds.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, British Swimming chief executive David Sparkes said: "Whilst some athletes have expressed some concerns, we have immediately undertaken an independent fact-finding investigation into these.

"The investigation remains ongoing and, until it is completed, we do not propose to make any further comment."

The BBC report did not reveal many details but it claimed the investigation into the Manchester-based squad has been under way for the past two months.

A statement from the British Paralympic Association said: "We understand that some athletes have raised concerns with British Swimming, their national governing body.

"Athlete welfare is of the utmost importance, therefore it is quite right that British Swimming has undertaken an independent fact-finding investigation into the matter, which remains ongoing."

The news follows almost a year of allegations and headlines about bullying at British Cycling following the acrimonious exit of Jess Varnish from the Olympic squad before the Rio Games.

Her claims of bullying and sexism resulted in the departure of technical director Shane Sutton and the setting up of an independent review into the GB cycling team's "climate and culture".

That review's final report is currently being prepared after months of legal wrangling about its contents. An early draft was leaked to the Daily Mail earlier this month and it was highly critical of both British Cycling and the elite funding agency UK Sport.

British Rowing has also had to deal with bullying allegations against senior coach Paul Thompson, although an internal review cleared him.

Responding to news of British Swimming's investigation, a UK Sport spokesperson said: "We are aware of the internal review being managed by British Swimming.

"While we are disappointed to hear of these allegations, we are reassured that athletes feel able to challenge any behaviour that they are uncomfortable with and that British Swimming are investigating.

"As part of our action plan following the independent review into British Cycling, we will be looking at sharing learnings and best practice across the entire high-performance system to ensure we continue to support our best athletes to reach their full potential within a positive performance culture of the utmost integrity and ethical standards."

As well as the cycling review, British Olympic and Paralympic sport is waiting for the publication of a report into athlete welfare conducted by Paralympic great Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson.

She is understood to have completed that report for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport before Christmas, with its publication held up by the legal process surrounding the cycling review, as it is hoped her recommendations can be presented as part of the solution to what seems to be a wider problem than first feared.

According to the BBC, a parent of one of the complainants said swimmers felt "belittled and criticised" and "a culture of fear" existed that placed medals before welfare.

This language is very similar to that used by several cyclists over the last year, with former GB rider Wendy Houvenaghel telling the BBC on Thursday that she was "frozen out".

Houvenaghel said: "It was horrid - it was not the training environment I expected. There was no choice. If you rocked the boat, you were out.

"Medals at any cost, that's how it was whenever I was there, certainly in 2012."