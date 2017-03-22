Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney handed Scotland debut against Canada

Tom Cairney was handed his Scotland debut in the challenge match against Canada at Easter Road.

The 26-year-old Fulham midfielder was the only new face in Gordon Strachan's side who were preparing for the crunch World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Right-back Ikechi Anya won his 25th cap while Charlie Mulgrew returned to partner Christophe Berra in the centre of defence with Chris Martin leading the line.