facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney handed Scotland debut against Canada

Tom Cairney was handed his Scotland debut in the challenge match against Canada at Easter Road.

Fulham's Tom Cairney was given his Scotland debut against Canada
Fulham's Tom Cairney was given his Scotland debut against Canada

The 26-year-old Fulham midfielder was the only new face in Gordon Strachan's side who were preparing for the crunch World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Right-back Ikechi Anya won his 25th cap while Charlie Mulgrew returned to partner Christophe Berra in the centre of defence with Chris Martin leading the line.