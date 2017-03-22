Southgate: England must 'represent country the right way' after terror attack

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Westminster terror attack 'puts football into persepective' but it is important to represent the country in the right way against Germany in Dortmund.

Four people, including an armed police offer and the suspected attacker, are dead after a car was driven into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before a man ran through the gates of the Palace of Westminster brandishing a knife.

The Football Association plans to mark the attacks on Sunday when England host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley, but speaking before the friendly against Germany, Southgate paid tribute to the families of those affected.

"Our first thoughts are with the families of those that lost their lives, that have been injured. It puts football into perspective at a moment like that," he told ITV.

"For us we're concious that part of our identity as a nation is that we carry on in moments like this s o it's important that we represent our country in the right way tonight.

"In terms of any tribute we felt in London on Sunday would be the right thing."

FA chairman Greg Clarke has sent his thoughts to those affected by attack and pledged to recognise all those involved on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident," FA chairman Clarke said.

"We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England v Lithuania match on Sunday."