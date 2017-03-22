Burnley centre-half Michael Keane given England debut against Germany

Michael Keane was handed his England debut against Germany as manager Gareth Southgate switched to a three-man defence in Dortmund.

Burnley centre-half Keane joined captain Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling at the back, with Kyle Walker and Ryan Bertrand operating as wing-backs.

West Brom's Jake Livermore returned in midfield after a five-year absence and Jamie Vardy edged out Jermain Defoe and Marcus Rashford up front.

Germany, without the injured Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez, handed RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner his debut.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season and links up with Lukas Podolski, who is making his 130th and final appearance for his country.