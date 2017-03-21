Highly-rated spinner Crane lifts the South to series whitewash over the North

Leg-spinner Mason Crane came up with the telling spell as the South completed a 3-0 whitewash of the North with a 20-run victory in Abu Dhabi.

Crane, a rising star at only 20, finished with figures of four for 39 - including two wickets in two balls at one stage - as the North faltered to 208 all out in pursuit of 228 for eight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The final match of this inaugural series also featured a second fixture in the space of five days for fast bowler Mark Wood, who is returning after three ankle operations and took two for 38 for the North in a contest delayed and shortened to 40 overs per side after rain in the desert.

Josh Poysden, another young leg-spinner, took three for 55 - but the South's Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond (81) and some late hitting from tailender Toby Roland-Jones ensured a defendable target after the North captain Keaton Jennings won the toss.

The chase was then on under lights thanks to Ben Duckett's early onslaught - seven fours and a six from just 17 balls - and a third-wicket stand of 67 between Liam Livingstone (50) and Sam Hain.

But Hampshire spinner Crane saw off Hain, Joe Clarke for a golden duck and Livingstone too, taking four wickets for one run in 10 balls - and even some typically resourceful batting down the order from Tim Bresnan could not quite keep the North competitive as Tom Curran (three for 51) returned to good effect.

South captain James Vince was in no doubt afterwards that his county team-mate Crane had "changed the game".

Crane himself was especially pleased to have clean-bowled three batsmen.

"It's always fun bowling people, seeing the bails fly everywhere," he said.

His next assignment is the MCC match against county champions Middlesex at the same venue, starting on Sunday.

Crane added: "I've got to understand I'm still quite young and a long way down the pecking order.

"So I'll just keep doing my stuff for Hampshire, and hope this year I can go on from there.

"It's been a great winter so far. I've finished it well with the white-ball stuff, and hope I can finish it with the red ball next week (for MCC)."