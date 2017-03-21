Gary Ballance signs two-year extension to Yorkshire contract

Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance has signed a two-year extension to his contract.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman, born in Zimbabwe, previously had a year remaining on his deal.

Ballance has won 21 Test caps for England, scoring four hundreds, and has inherited the Yorkshire captaincy from Andrew Gale who retired in the close season to become the team's new head coach.

Yorkshire announced on Twitter: " Club captain Gary Ballance has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Headingley until end of 2019."

Ballance said the long-term security would mean there are no distractions from the challenges that lie ahead for him with Yorkshire, who finished third in last season's County Championship.

He told Yorkshire's website: " The new deal has come at the perfect time for me. I can now purely focus on the captaincy, batting and scoring runs. There are no outside worries. For me it's all about focusing on the main task; scoring runs and winning matches for Yorkshire."

Head coach Gale said : "He's one of the best batsmen in the country and his record backs that up. He's done it at international level too for England so we want to keep him at the club as long as we can. I believe he's got all the qualities to be a success for Yorkshire."