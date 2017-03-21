England leave for Germany without any last-minute concerns

England headed to Germany with a fully fit squad after they trained at St George's Park.

Boss Gareth Southgate had no injury worries ahead of the Three Lions flying to Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon.

Raheem Sterling missed the session as he is on his own personal recovery plan following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, however there were no concerns surrounding him.

The winger was the only player absent, with City team-mate John Stones and Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne taking part at Burton and the uncapped James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond also involved.

Jamie Vardy trained with his team-mates the day after revealing he received death threats following Claudio Ranieri's sacking by Leicester last month. The threats followed reports he may have had a part to play in the Italian's exit, which Vardy firmly denies.

The returning Jermain Defoe, who has not played for England since 2013, and West Brom's Jake Livermore, looking for his first cap since 2012, also featured.

Southgate's men took part in a light warm-up before a session of keep-ball at St George's Park as they look to beat Germany for the second time in a year in Wednesday's friendly.

They won 3-2 in Berlin last March thanks to Eric Dier's last-minute winner.

England then face Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday at Wembley.