Daryl Murphy blow for the Republic of Ireland

Striker Daryl Murphy is out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales after Martin O'Neill's problems took a further turn for the worse.

The Newcastle frontman underwent a scan on a calf problem on Monday and has now been ruled out of Friday night's Group D clash at the Aviva Stadium.

He joins central defenders Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark and midfielders Wes Hoolahan and Harry Arter on the sidelines, with Robbie Brady suspended for the game.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has also had a scan on his hamstring problem and although he is making good progress, he remains a doubt.

Seamus Coleman, Jonny Hayes and Shane Long all sat out training at Abbotstown on Tuesday morning, but all as a precaution.