Farrell, Launchbury and Itoje among those listed for Six Nations player award

Three members of England's title-winning team have been named on the shortlist for this season's RBS 6 Nations player of the championship.

Centre Owen Farrell, lock Joe Launchbury and flanker Maro Itoje have made the 12-strong group.

Players in every Six Nations match were awarded or deducted points based upon several different performance categories which cover all aspects of the game, with former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett also involved in drawing up the shortlist.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who won the award last season, again features, being joined by his Scotland colleague Finn Russell, while Wales also have two representatives in scrum-half Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens, with France pair Louis Picamoles and Camille Lopez also being nominated.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and flanker CJ Stander fly the flag for Ireland, with the list being completed by Italy captain Sergio Parisse.

Public voting is now open to decide the winner, closing at midday on Tuesday.

The award has been dominated by Irish players since it was launched in 2004, with Brian O'Driscoll taking top honours three times, while the only previous English recipient was full-back Mike Brown in 2014.