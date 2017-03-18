Travis Head to return to Yorkshire for NatWest T20 Blast campaign

Yorkshire have announced the signing of batsman Travis Head as an overseas player for the upcoming NatWest T20 Blast campaign.

The Australian impressed during a brief spell at Headingley last season, and has become a regular in the national limited-overs sides over the past year.

He will join countryman Peter Handscomb at Yorkshire, with Andrew Gale's side looking to build on a semi-final appearance in the competition last season.

Head made a big impact in the Royal London One Day Cup last season, but played just four Twenty20 games, scoring 113 runs, before being summoned for international duty.

He recently hit his first international century, smashing 128 against Pakistan, while he has also developed into a useful bowler.

Speaking about returning to Headingley, Head said: "I am looking forward to returning to Headingley to play for the Yorkshire Vikings in 2017. I really enjoyed my time in Yorkshire last year and I can't wait to meet up with the lads again."

First team coach Gale added: "It was a no-brainer to bring Travis back. If we had the opportunity to bring him back, we were always going to. He has gone from strength-to-strength since he left us last summer, getting into the Australia team and being a consistent performer for them.

"We have been looking at someone to make a big impact and Travis did that for us last year. He is a fantastic player around the dressing room and a fantastic one on the pitch."