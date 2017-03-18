John Barclay hails Vern Cotter contribution as Scotland eye sustained success

Skipper John Barclay thanked Vern Cotter for putting Scotland back on a winning path - but admits his side still have a long journey ahead if they want lasting success.

Cotter bowed out as head coach after guiding the Dark Blues to their third victory of this year's RBS 6 Nations with a 29-0 drubbing of Italy.

Three years on from finishing last without a win, they now end the championship with their first hat-trick of wins since 2006.

That feat comes after a campaign that has seen a number of nagging statistics put to bed.

They had not kicked off the tournament with a win for 11 years but ticked that off by beating Ireland on the opening day. A first win over Wales in a decade was achieved last month.

Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour all crossed over against the Azzurri to ensure their team finished with 14 tries from five games - a record haul for Scotland.

Yet long losing streaks in Paris and London endure, with last week's record-equalling 40-point thrashing from England a reminder of the lengths Scotland have to reach if they want to challenge the world's best.

The responsibility for that will now fall to Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend, who replaces Cotter this summer.

But stand-in captain Barclay hailed the departing coach for at least starting the process.

"We didn't really speak about it being Vern's final game to be honest," he said. "These games are difficult enough without any extra pressure.

"But the whole coaching team is moving on and I think everyone who was involved felt it important to finish on a high for each other and for the coaching group who have been fantastic.

"I think we have had some good wins, particularly the Irish win and Wales. I think we are on the right path.

"But if you want to look at records then look at England.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved but I think there is more from the group. We've got guys coming back. There are injuries so we have a summer tour and we have to kick on after Vern leaves."

The Scots were desperate to give their coach the standing ovation he deserved as they brought the curtain down on the Cotter reign.

They were forced to battle past Italy's stodgy tactics but got their reward when Russell snuck through after 28 minutes, while substitute Scott dotted down two minutes before the break.

Touchdowns from Visser and Seymour after the break secured the bonus point and the perfect farewell gift.

Cotter - as has been his stance since his departure was confirmed last August - refused to dwell too much on the role he has played in Scotland's resurgence.

But he did confess to feeling a hint of satisfaction after his team bounced back from their Twickenham humiliation to beat Conor O'Shea's side.

"I'm very pleased, coming from a game at Twickenham that didn't fall our way, to keep a team try-less," Cotter said. "The three wins is great. It's a reflection of the work these guys put in.

"Those records are nice. It was nice to be able to finish at home with the bonus point. It wasn't always perfect, but we got there in the end. Job done.

"These guys are gaining experience together. We always said last week would help us and those tough days have, in a lot of ways. We'll be looking at the World Cup in 2019 with a real desire to do well.

"I am not going to talk about legacies. I was a supporter before I came here and I'll be a supporter now that we are moving on.

"But it wasn't just me. Everyone has worked hard in this. I have great coaches around me, good people. It's just good to work with people and strive to move forward and get better. That is all we have done and now these guys, we'll look forward to seeing them put the jersey on and get out there and play again."

"Greig Laidlaw pulled me along onto the pitch at the end. My daughter was there as well. She found a way, got past the security guard. It was really nice, it was something that will stay with me."