England Women secure Six Nations Grand Slam after seeing off Ireland

England Women became Grand Slam champions in Dublin the night before their male counterparts will look to do likewise after a 34-7 victory over Ireland.

Amy Wilson Hardy, Laura Keates, Amy Cokayne, Leah Lyons, Emily Scarratt and Lydia Thompson all scored tries in Donnybrook as England won their first RBS 6 Nations title since 2012.

The hosts had won their previous four fixtures and were aiming for their own clean sweep on St Patrick's Day but, hours after England's Under-20s had completed their own Grand Slam with a victory in Dublin, England's women completed part two of what could be a Grand Slam hat-trick this weekend.

England took charge early on, but Scarratt's missed penalty meant it remained scoreless until Wilson Hardy, brought in as the only charge of the team, crossed to give the visitors a 5-0 lead.

That was the way it stayed until the interval, though only after Sophie Spence was held up on the line as the Irish looked for a reply.

The tension was eased 14 minutes after the break when Keates dove over from close range and Scarratt added a penalty to make it 13-0 with Mairead Coyne in the sin-bin.

In the 10 minutes Conye was off the field, Cokayne and Scarratt scored tries either side of the lone Irish score from Lyons, and Thompson dotted down five minutes from time to wrap things up.

Scarratt added the extras to the last three English tries to give her a total of 14 points.

"It's an awesome result," Scarratt told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes, in games likes this and conditions like this, it's just about a bit of grit and getting down there and wanting to win the game. All those girls wanted to do that."

Attention will now turn to the Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland where England will look to defend their crown this summer.

"It shows that we're here and ready to win it again and that's really important for us," Scarratt added.

"We're going to enjoy this moment. We haven't won the Six Nations for a long time and it means an awful amount to all of the girls. Some of the girls are getting their medals for the first time so we're just over the moon."