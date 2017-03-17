Michael van Gerwen produces sensational comeback to beat Phil Taylor

Michael van Gerwen staged an impressive comeback to beat Phil Taylor 7-4 on night seven of the Premier League in Rotterdam.

The world number one fell 3-0 behind but aided by a raucous crowd at the Ahoy Arena the Dutchman took seven of the next eight legs for victory, with the defeat pushing Taylor out of the play-off places.

The win was Van Gerwen's first against Taylor in four meetings and he remains unbeaten in this season's Premier League. He is one point behind leader Peter Wright with a game in hand to be played in Manchester next week.

UK Open champion Peter Wright stayed top of the standings after a 7-4 victory against Dave Chisnall.

Crowd favourite Raymond van Barneveld averaged 103.71, hit five 180s and produced a superb 156 checkout as he thrilled the home fans with a convincing 7-2 win over Gary Anderson to boost his hopes of a top-four finish.

James Wade climbed up to third in the table as he halted a three-game winless run with a 7-3 victory over Jelle Klaasen, who remains bottom.

Like Klaasen, the threat of relegation still hangs over winless Kim Huybrechts at Judgement Night in two weeks' time after he lost 7-3 to Adrian Lewis - who by contrast will now hope he can finish in the top-four spots.