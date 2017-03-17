James Haskell only concerned with performance as England close in on history

James Haskell insists England's performance against Ireland will play more significance to Eddie Jones' squad than claiming back-to-back Grand Slams and setting a new world record for consecutive Test wins.

England travel to the Dublin on Saturday having already secured back-to-back RBS 6 Nations with victory over Scotland last weekend and a win against Ireland will see Jones' men become the first side to claim successive Grand Slam titles since 1992.

Wasps flanker Haskell believes the implementation of Jones' long-term plans for England supersedes the excitement of possibly eclipsing New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive Test wins at the Aviva Stadium.

"I want to tell you that it (history) does have relevance but I'd just be lying to you," Haskell said.

"I think it does just in terms of headlines, great news reports, and excitement for fans but when you're in it the most important thing is getting the result and getting the performance that you want and playing the best you can you play.

"Yes, you have an awareness of these things and you always want to make sure you do the best you can do, and if the best you can do is winning titles and winning records then that's important but the most important thing for all of us as a team is getting that performance out in the weekend and making sure that you leave the shirt in a better place than you found it.

"We will only celebrate if the job gets done as we want it to go ahead. We have a huge occasion against Ireland, obviously it was a great thing to get the performance against Scotland but there's no point in celebrating when you've got more to come."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will be without key trio Conor Murray, Devin Toner and Rob Kearney but Haskell does not feel those absences will change their preparation for the game.

"I don't think it changes things too much at all, " Haskell added. "We know what Ireland are going to do, how physical they're going to be, where they're going compete around the park.

"It's really important to implement our game. Yes, they'll be a sprinkle of some unknown, they'll be some trick plays, there's always is against everybody but the most important thing is that if you're well-drilled if you deliver what you can do with the intensity and passion that we've had with training this week and these whole eight weeks then things will go your way.

"It's a very difficult place to go to, we've won games there, we've lost games there, we've lost Grand Slam decider games there. It's a huge occasion for everyone in the squad."