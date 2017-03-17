IOC chief Thomas Bach hints at naming 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts in one go

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has given the clearest indication so far that he is in favour of announcing hosts for the next two Summer Games at the IOC Congress in September.

With bids for major multi-sport events drying up in recent years but two powerhouse candidates vying for the 2024 Games in the shape of Los Angeles and Paris, speculation has been growing that Bach wants both to win.

This would mean giving one, probably Paris, the 2024 Games, and the other the 2028 Games.

FIFA tried this in 2010, when Russia was given the 2018 World Cup and Qatar got the 2022 tournament, although both races were contested by other countries and everybody knew both World Cups would be decided at the December 2010 vote from the outset.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference to mark the end of a two-day IOC executive board meeting in Pyeongchang, Bach said he has set up a working group to look at the possibility of naming two hosts in one go.

This working group is comprised of the four IOC vice-presidents: Australian John Coates, Ugur Erdener of Turkey, Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch and Yu Zaiqing from China.

Bach said: "Everything is on the table. W e have two excellent candidates from two major Olympic countries - two candidates who are using existing facilities, so they have low budgets, and who also have a vision for youth.

"This is a good opportunity to be in. If you look around the world at the moment you can see a lot of instability, fragility and uncertainty. Can we exploit the positive situation we are in?"

Bach has been quietly pushing this idea ever since it became clear that Budapest's bid for 2024 would go the same way as those from Hamburg and Rome in being derailed by domestic concerns about costs. Even LA was the US Olympic Committee's second choice after the people of Boston voted against a bid in a referendum.

This followed the embarrassment of the bidding contest for the 2022 Winter Olympics, when four European cities pulled out, leaving only Almaty and Beijing - the eventual winner - in the race. And the picture has not been helped by Tokyo 2020's budget problems or the reports of Rio 2016's troubled legacy.

The idea of a twin announcement, however, has not been particularly well received by IOC members, with several of them questioning if it is even allowed under the Olympic Charter.

Bach, however, helped to draft the most recent version of the Olympic movement's rule book and he believes it is " flexible enough in this regard".

The working group will report back to the board in time for any new proposal to be put to the members when they gather in Lausanne in July for a candidate city briefing from the LA and Paris bids. The vote to decide the 2024 host is scheduled for September 13 in the Peruvian capital of Lima.