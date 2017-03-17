Captain Morgan ready for big guns as Leicester wait on Champions League draw

Leicester skipper Wes Morgan is eyeing a Champions League giant in the quarter-finals.

The Foxes are the last English club left in the competition after Manchester City's exit to Monaco on Wednesday.

Craig Shakespeare's side beat Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win on Tuesday and will find out their last eight opponents when the draw is made on Friday.

And with a game against holders Real Madrid or Barcelona possible Morgan, who scored the Foxes' first against Sevilla, wants one of the big guns.

"Yeah, why not? You want to pit your wits against the best players in the world and that's what they are. We've played Barca pre-season so it would be nice to play them again," he said.

"It would be fantastic to go somewhere like one of those and experience that. I think we've got to just take it one game at a time. It's a cliche but we just have to wait and see who we get and then concentrate on our next game."

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has already said he does not want to face Leicester and Marc Albrighton, who scored the second against Sevilla, took it as a compliment.

He said: "The feeling's mutual! To hear someone like that say such a thing is a credit to us and how far we have come.

"Whoever we get in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is going to be tough.

"We've got a massive game on Saturday. I'm not sure when the next round of the Champions League is but we've got a few games in the league where we need to kick on and get some wins. If we do that then we'll be able to enjoy the quarter-finals."

Along with Madrid and Barcelona, LaLiga rivals Atletico are also in the last eight after their 4-2 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen while Juventus beat Porto - who were runners up to Leicester in the group stage - 3-0 on aggregate.

Germany's Borussia Dortmund, the 1997 champions, overcame Benfica while Bayern Munich thumped Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate.