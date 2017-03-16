Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is ignoring Lions talk

Wales star Rhys Webb says he takes no notice of the pundits' British and Irish Lions squads being drawn up prior to squad selection next month.

Even though they would offer Webb some pleasant reading - most rugby watchers rate him a red-hot favourite for Lions Test scrum-half duty in New Zealand this summer - Webb is not looking beyond current Wales and Ospreys commitments.

Saturday's RBS 6 Nations finale against France in Paris is followed by Ospreys' European Challenge Cup quarter-final appointment with Stade Francais early next month, while the Ospreys are also pushing strongly for Guinness PRO12 title honours.

So he has plenty to occupy his thoughts without diverting to any Lions business.

"I appreciate these guys talking about me, but I have said from the beginning my focus is not on that (Lions), it is Wales, then Ospreys," he said.

"I know what it is like to miss big tournaments, having missed the (2015) World Cup because of injury.

"I just go into each game looking to enjoy it, and the more I enjoy it, the better I play.

"I take each game as it comes, and look, whatever happens, happens. If it does, then happy days, but I am not going to count on anything.

"It (Lions selection) would be the highlight - it is the pinnacle of anyone's career - but I have not thought about it one bit, and that is genuine.

"You see the promotional videos and stuff, and it is hard not to think about it.

"But from a personal point of view it is something you know is there, but you can't look at it too much because, like I said, I know what it is like to miss out on these things.

"People name their squads and whatever, but to be honest, I don't take any notice. I look at the old (Lions) videos on Twitter and stuff, but that is as far as I go. You can't look any further than a big game against France this weekend."

Webb has put together an outstanding run of performances during the current Six Nations campaign, yet he knows from painful personal experience the danger of looking too far ahead.

He missed the last World Cup after suffering a serious injury during Wales' final tournament warm-up game against Italy, and Webb admits that he now has a more philosophical outlook.

"Definitely," he added. "Especially after being in pole position to wear the number nine jersey at the World Cup.

"Playing for the Ospreys and Wales means I just cherish every moment of wearing the jersey. A lot of legends have worn the red jersey, and I want to emulate them.

"I give my best in every game I play, respect the jersey, and give 100 per cent. I just go out there with a big smile on my face and enjoy it. That is the way I was brought up."

Wales will go fourth in the world rankings ahead of May's 2019 World Cup pool draw if they beat France and Ireland lose to England this weekend.

History is also on Wales' side, having not lost against Les Bleus since 2011, while they head to the French capital following a biggest victory over Ireland since 1983.

"Going fourth is not something that we will be looking at too much as players, and after a good performance against a strong Ireland team, we know it's going to be a difficult task out in France," Webb said.

"They are probably one of the best attacking teams so far in the Six Nations, so we know that we've got a tough task, and our main focus is getting the job done.

"Whatever happens after that, happy days."