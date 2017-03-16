In-form Karolina Pliskova moves into Indian Wells semi-final

Karolina Pliskova's superb 2017 continues as she booked a place in the semi-final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The world number three beat Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/5) to remain in the hunt for a third title of the year and a maiden 'Premier Mandatory' success.

There were six break of serves in the first set as both women struggled on their own delivery, only for Pliskova to dominate in the tiebreak.

She earned successive breaks in the second set and twice served for the match but on both occasions Muguruza hit back to force another tiebreak.

Pliskova again regrouped and finally won it on her third match point when the Spaniard sent down a double fault.

Pliskova said on BT Sport 1: "In the end it was a little bit tricky, I was up 5-2 and she started playing more aggressively than me, so it was tough to close it but she gave me the last point, so I am happy.

"I started both sets well and was hitting the ball well from the baseline but she improved and I struggled on my serve. I am just happy to get through."

The Czech will meet Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last four after she won an all-Russian affair against Anastasia Pavlyuchenko.

Kuznetsova won 6-3 6-2 to reach the last four at Indian Wells for the first time since 2008, where she went on to reach the final for a second successive year.

Caroline Wozniacki and Kristina Mladenovic and Venus Williams and Elina Vesnina battle it out in the remaining quarter-finals on Thursday.