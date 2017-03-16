Danny Care talks up Eddie Jones' England

Danny Care insists Eddie Jones' double RBS 6 Nations champions are the greatest side he has played in.

England head to Dublin on Saturday in search of the victory that will deliver back-to-back Grand Slams and a new world record 19th consecutive Test win, eclipsing the mark set by New Zealand last year.

Care, who will win his 71st cap as a replacement at the Aviva Stadium, believes the squad is blessed with a number of world-class players.

"I think as a team it is definitely the best team I have ever been a part of," the Harlequins scrum-half said.

"You look around the changing room and there are a lot of world-class players in a lot of positions.

"Everything seems to be clicking and going in the right direction. It's not just our attack or our defence, it's everything.

"The set-piece, the boys up front are doing an unbelievable job setting the bar there, giving us some fantastic ball.

"George Ford and Owen Farrell as a combination seems to be working brilliantly.

"And you look at Maro Itoje - he's still only 22 but plays like he's a 100-cap veteran, knowing the game inside out.

"But we won't get ahead of ourselves and the aim is to be number one in the world and we still have a lot of work to get there.

"Winning that next game will be a huge achievement for us first. Eddie has talked about success and failure and how quickly it can turn to failure.

"We want to be successful and want to win as many games as we can. We're not thinking about records and all our focus is about winning a Grand Slam."