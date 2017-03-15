WPBSA charges Stuart Bingham with a breach of betting rules

Former world snooker champion Stuart Bingham has been charged with a breach of betting rules by the sport's governing body, the WPBSA.

Although the organisation stressed the alleged offence does not entail match manipulation or corruption, it has determined that the 40-year-old has a case to answer.

Bingham was a surprise winner of the World Championship in 2015 and is currently ranked third in the world.

In a statement the WPBSA said: " Following an investigation into an alleged breach of the WPBSA Betting Rules by Stuart Bingham, a decision has been taken today that there is a case to answer.

"The matter has now been referred to the WPBSA Disciplinary Committee where a formal hearing will take place at a venue and date to be confirmed.

"This relates to bets placed on snooker in contravention of the WPBSA Betting Rules.

"There is no suggestion of any match manipulation or corruption in this case."

WPBSA rules bar players from betting on any aspect of sanctioned tournaments, or from encouraging others to do so if it is deemed to be to the player's direct or indirect benefit.

In September 2013 former world semi-finalist Stephen Lee was handed a 12-year ban from the sport after being found guilty of fixing the outcome in seven games.