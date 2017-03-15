No holding back from Brian McDermott on banned Leeds prop Brad Singleton

Leeds coach Brian McDermott believes Brad Singleton let his team-mates down after he was banned for six matches for striking an opponent with his elbow.

Singleton was placed on report by referee James Child in the early stages of Friday's Super League game against Catalans Dragons for his late tackle that left Greg Bird needing seven stitches in a wound at the back of his head.

The prop was charged with a grade E offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel and on Tuesday given a record ban for a Rhinos player at a disciplinary hearing in Leeds.

"He pleaded guilty as he knew the extent of his careless tackle and that type of incident has no place in the modern game," said McDermott.

"Brad has been a standout for us so far this year but last Friday he let his team-mates down.

"We will now put Brad into a mini pre-season so he can be in good shape on his return should he get picked in the team after his suspension."

Child's decision to only put Singleton on report incensed Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous, whose side went on to lose the match 46-10.

Singleton was also fined £300 and will begin his ban when Leeds host Wakefield on Friday.

Singleton's absence has been offset by the return from injury of forwards Mitch Garbutt and Brett Ferres, who is set for his first appearance of the season.

Young prop Mikolaj Oledzki is in line for his first-team debut after being recalled from his loan spell at Bradford, with half-back Jordan Lilley on his way back to Odsal on a one-month loan.

Stevie Ward, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Keith Galloway remain sidelined while Jack Ormondroyd has joined the list of injured Leeds forwards.