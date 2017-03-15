ICC chairman Shashank Manohar offers resignation

International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar has offered his resignation.

The 59-year-old Indian set out his intention to stand down in an email to cricket's governing body, the ICC announced on its official website on Wednesday.

A statement read: "The ICC board will assess the situation and next steps before making a further announcement."

Manohar, the two-time former Board of Control for Cricket in India president, was elected unopposed as the ICC's first independent chairman in May 2016 for a two-year term.

In a transcript of his resignation letter, carried on espncricinfo.com, it is reported Manohar wrote: "I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the board and in matters related to member boards along with the able support of all directors.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as chairman with immediate effect.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the directors, the management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights in future."