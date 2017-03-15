Gidley hoping to showcase rugby league in breaking new ground wearing playercam

Kurt Gidley is determined to showcase "the toughest sport out there" when he breaks new ground by wearing a playercam during Warrington's televised Super League game at Leigh.

The Wolves full-back will on Thursday night become the first rugby league player to play while hooked up to a camera, which will be fitted in a vest behind a small hole in his jersey.

Footage will be used by Sky Sports during the match and Gidley hopes the innovative feature helps raise rugby league's profile.

"I believe it's the toughest sport out there," the 34-year-old told Press Association Sport.

"I know there's other physical sports like UFC and boxing but we play ours for 80 minutes and you certainly have to be fit aerobically, strong and fast.

"Certainly over here we can grow the game even more and encourage younger kids to have a go at it."

A former Australia playmaker with a wealth of experience in both hemispheres, Gidley was approached by Sky Sports about the idea in the close season.

While Gidley admitted he would have liked to have worn the camera under better circumstances after Warrington's wretched start to the year, he is excited by the potential interest it will create.

"It's something that's been done before in other sports but never in rugby league," said Gidley.

"There's a bit of pressure but I think overall it should be good for the sport and for the fans to have a different perspective.

"I've previously worn a player mic and I'm at a stage of my career where I want to see the game grow and get more exposure.

"I think this will be good for the sport, the club and hopefully the fans.

"I was a bit uncertain to start with but in the end I'm a rugby league supporter and I'd want to see it if I was a fan sitting at home watching the game.

"I wouldn't have done it earlier in my career but as you get older and a bit more experienced you understand that these different technologies that are creeping into sport give a great insight for the fans at home.

"I'm all about growing the sport. Certainly over here we need to try (to) grow it even more than back in Australia.

"Previously when I've worn the player mic I've forgotten about it during the warm-up and I'd imagine this would be the same."

The playercam, which is subject to final health and safety checks, has been produced by First Vision, a company that has created similar cameras for ice hockey and basketball.

Sky Sports head of rugby league Neville Smith said: "It is a big moment for both Sky and the RFL to be trialling playercam for the very first time.

"We are constantly working to deliver the very best coverage for our viewers and playercam will bring a brand new angle to our broadcast by showing the game from a player's perspective.

"The RFL and Warrington Wolves have been hugely supportive in pushing the innovation through and creating a first for rugby league."