Swansea swoop to sign teenager Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen

Swansea have signed the 16-year-old half-brother of former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen has joined Swansea's academy on a two-year scholarship from Icelandic club Breidablik UBK.

Gudjohnsen, who plays in the number 10 position behind the main striker, impressed during trials at the Premier League club earlier this year.

The teenager is the son of Arnor Gudjohnsen, who played for Anderlecht, Lokeren and Bordeaux during a 23-year senior career and won 73 caps for Iceland.

And his half-brother Eidur - who is 22 years older than him - became Iceland's greatest football export in a glittering spell in club football.

Gudjohnsen won the Premier League at Chelsea, LaLiga and the Champions League at Barcelona and ended his 88-cap Iceland career at Euro 2016 last summer.

The Gudjohnsens created football history when Eidur came off the bench to replace his father in Iceland's 3-0 friendly victory over Estonia in April 1996

Gudjohnsen's arrival strengthens the Icelandic bond at Swansea where Gylfi Sigurdsson is arguably the club's best player.

Sigurdsson helped Iceland reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and has been in outstanding form this season.

The 27-year-old has a Premier League-high of 11 assists to his name, as well as scoring nine goals in Swansea's battle to beat the drop.