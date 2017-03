Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Mark Warburton as the Sky Bet Championship club's new manager.

Former Brentford and Rangers boss Warburton, 54, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined by assistant David Weir.

"Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's first-team manager, replacing Gary Brazil," read a statement on the club's official website.