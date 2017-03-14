Force India unveil striking new pink livery for 2017 Formula One season

British-based Formula One team Force India will race in pink this season after unveiling a radical new livery.

The constructor, which operates out of Silverstone in Northamptonshire, has made the distinctive change to mark a new sponsorship deal.

Force India, who finished behind only Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship last year following an impressive campaign, operated a predominantly silver car in pre-season testing.

But they will run with their striking new colour scheme at the season-opening race in Melbourne a week on Sunday.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will also incorporate pink into their helmet colours to coincide with Force India's new long-term sponsorship deal with Austrian-based water technology company BWT.

"The arrival of BWT in Formula One is huge news and represents one of the most significant partnerships in our ten-year history," Force India's co-owner Vijay Mallya said on Tuesday.

"It's a sign of how far we have come as a team with our strong results and completes a solid commercial performance over the winter.

"For 2017 our cars will sport a vibrant new colour scheme with a smart matte finish. Changing the colour of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent from BWT as they begin their relationship with the sport of Formula One."

Ocon, the Frenchman who has joined Force India this season from the now defunct Manor team, posted a picture of Pink Panther on his Twitter account, to acknowledge the team's new colours.

Formula One teams have been criticised in recent seasons for using mainly black and silver colour schemes.

But Force India's switch to pink follows in the footsteps of McLaren, who have changed from black to orange this year, while Renault's main colour will be yellow for a second straight season.

The final pre-seaon test concluded in Barcelona last Friday, with the new campaign kicking off in Melbourne on March 26.