Celtic's Stuart Armstrong hails Brendan Rodgers influence after Scotland call

Stuart Armstrong hailed the impact Brendan Rodgers has had on his career after winning a Scotland call-up.

The uncapped midfielder was named in Gordon Strachan's squad for the friendly with Canada and World Cup qualifier against Slovenia later this month.

Armstrong has been revitalised in a central position under Rodgers and has scored 11 goals this season, the latest a brilliant left-footed strike against Rangers on Sunday. The tally is seven more than he managed in the whole of last term.

The 24-year-old told Celtic's official website: "Since he (Rodgers) came in, we had the initial conversation at the start of the season and how he wanted me to go about my business at Celtic.

"That really spurred me on and gave me a great platform and opportunity to work my way into the side and play in my favoured position. I owe him a lot for reigniting my career at Celtic.

"I had been named in the Scotland squad a couple of times, first at Dundee United and then at the start of my first full season at Celtic, but I got an injury so that was a bit of a disappointing time.

"It was very tough to take as I have never been capped before and it was a great honour to be called up, so to decline with an injury was very disappointing.

"It was a bit up and down after that but since the gaffer has come in he has revitalised my career. He moved me into the middle and I have built on that in training, working very hard in training and contributing in games with goals and assists.

"It's been a good season of progress so it's been very nice to be rewarded with a Scotland call-up.

"It's a proud moment for me and my family. I'm really pleased about it and very excited about meeting up with the rest of the squad."