Karolina Pliskova progresses through to fourth round at Indian Wells

Karolina Pliskova progressed to the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open after a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Pliskova, runner-up at the US Open last year, took just over two hours to win 6-4 7-6 (7/2) against the Romanian at Indian Wells.

The second seed will face Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the last 16 after her 6-3 5-7 7-6 (10/8) victory over Holland's Kiki Bertens.

Kristyna Pliskova failed to join her twin sister in round four as fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova beat the Czech ace 2-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/4).

Great Britain's Johanna Konta was the biggest casualty in California as the 10th seed was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1) by Caroline Garcia.

France's Garcia will face Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round after the Russian, seeded seventh, won 6-2 2-6 6-1 against Italy's Roberta Vinci.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina comfortably beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-2 6-1 while Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also made light work of her 6-3 6-2 victory over Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

Elsewhere, sixth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza triumphed 3-6 7-5 6-2 against American Kayla Day.