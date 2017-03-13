Jose Mourinho taunted by Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reminded Chelsea supporters of his Stamford Bridge successes and had to be separated from successor Antonio Conte during a feisty FA Cup tie on Monday night.

The Portuguese, Chelsea's most successful manager, pointed to himself, then the pitch and signalled with three fingers - for the number of Premier League titles he won in two spells - after being subjected to abuse from a section of fans behind the visiting dugout.

And fourth official Mike Jones was required to intervene as Mourinho protested and Conte took exception.

It was reminiscent of when, as Chelsea manager, Mourinho was pushed by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, although it did not become physical on this occasion.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea for a second time in December 2015, seven months after winning the Premier League title. He was boss when Chelsea won their first championship in 50 years in 2005.

The self-proclaimed Special One was appointed United boss in May 2016 and suffered his biggest defeat in English football as United lost 4-0 to Conte's Chelsea in the Premier League last October.

Chelsea supporters turned on some of the Blues players days later, but now Mourinho, who won the EFL Cup with United last month, is out of favour.

Chants of 'Antonio' drowned out those of 'Jose Mourinho' from the visiting United fans.

And one section of supporters chanted "F*** off Mourinho", "It's all your fault" - a reference to Chelsea's implosion last season - "You're not special any more" and "Judas".