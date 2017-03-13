Ex-England coach Steve McNamara poised for international return with New Zealand

Former England coach Steve McNamara is poised for a return to the international game with New Zealand.

The 45-year-old former Hull, Bradford and Great Britain forward, who was England coach from 2010-15, will be unveiled as assistant to Kiwis head coach David Kidwell at a media briefing in Auckland on Tuesday morning, Press Association Sport understands.

The NZRL are making changes to their backroom staff following their heavy defeat by Australia in the final of the 2016 Four Nations Series at Old Trafford last November.

Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan and current Salford assistant coach Willie Poching were Kidwell's assistants for last October's Test against Australia and the Four Nations but are not thought to have been retained.

McNamara became assistant coach to Sydney Roosters after the 2013 World Cup when his England role reverted to being a part-time job and he joined New Zealand Warriors for the start of the 2017 season, working under former Kiwis boss Stephen Kearney.

McNamara, who was assistant to Tony Smith from 2006-09 before being promoted to full-time head coach of the national side, guided England to a Test series triumph over New Zealand in 2015 before being told his contract would not be renewed and he was succeeded by veteran Australian Wayne Bennett.

Under McNamara, England won 16 of their 27 matches and reached the semi-finals of the 2013 World Cup.

He could go up against England in the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup if results from the earlier rounds go as expected.