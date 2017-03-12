Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares rally to reach second round at Indian Wells

Jamie Murray and doubles partner Bruno Soares fought back to beat Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and book a second-round spot at the BNP Paribas Open.

After losing the first set in a tie-break, Murray and Soares recovered well to take the second and sealed the 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 (10-3) victory in a third-set tie-break.

Murray, seeded fourth, could face brother Andy and Dan Evans in the second round should the British pair progress past Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

Jamie Murray and Soares won their first ATP doubles title of 2017 at the Mexican Open last weekend and are seeking a fifth overall at Indian Wells.