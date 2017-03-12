facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares rally to reach second round at Indian Wells

Jamie Murray and doubles partner Bruno Soares fought back to beat Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and book a second-round spot at the BNP Paribas Open.

Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares (right) are through to round two
Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares (right) are through to round two

After losing the first set in a tie-break, Murray and Soares recovered well to take the second and sealed the 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 (10-3) victory in a third-set tie-break.

Murray, seeded fourth, could face brother Andy and Dan Evans in the second round should the British pair progress past Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

Jamie Murray and Soares won their first ATP doubles title of 2017 at the Mexican Open last weekend and are seeking a fifth overall at Indian Wells.