Andy Murray suffers shock exit at Indian Wells against Vasek Pospisil

Andy Murray's woes at Indian Wells continued as the world number one suffered a shock second-round defeat against Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

The Scot's best showing in California came in 2009 as a runner-up to Rafael Nadal and this 6-4 7-6 (7/5) defeat was his first in five meetings against the world number 129.

Murray, who claimed his maiden title of 2017 at the Dubai Duty Free Championships last week, was sluggish from the start in this BNP Paribas Open clash.

The 29-year-old was broken four times in total by Pospisil, who celebrated his biggest-ever win on the ATP Tour.

In a sign of things to come, Murray was forced to save three break points just to hold his first service game but broke the Canadian in the fourth to lead 3-1.

The Scot saved another break point in the fifth but Pospisil dug deep and eventually converted his fifth opportunity on the Murray serve.

In a topsy-turvy first set Murray then hit straight back before Pospisil, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2015, broke once more.

Pospisil pulled off a wonderful return to clinch his third break point in the ninth game and held his nerve to serve out the first set.

Pospisil earned a slice of luck to clinch yet another break in the first game of the second set before holding to leave Murray stunned.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was on the ropes once more in the third game of the second but rallied to secure a foothold in the clash.

Murray and Pospisil exchanged service games until the tie-break but it did not prove to be a turning point for the Brit.

Pospisil won three straight points for a 3-1 lead and entered the change of ends 4-2 in front, much to the delight of the Californian crowd.

With four match points to play with, the Canadian converted the fourth to secure a place in round three at the expense of the top seed.