Widnes relish challenge of facing in-form Castleford

Widnes coach Denis Betts says his players will relish the opportunity to take on Super League's form team.

The Vikings, who got off the mark with a draw against Catalans Dragons a week ago, are next in the firing line for rampant Castleford, who have racked up 140 points in their first three matches as they head to the Select Security Stadium on Sunday to complete round four.

"The players are all looking forward to this game because of how well Cas are playing," Betts said. "They have lived up to their billing.

"They're running pretty sharp at the moment and have a fantastic back three who are very pacey and hurt you if you don't stay focused."

Widnes, who clawed their way through the mud in Perpignan to earn their first point of the campaign, will have home advantage on their artificial surface but Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes his side's meticulous pre-season preparation will stand them in good stead for the plastic pitch.

"I'm expecting a tough game, it always is going over there," Powell said. "It's a different surface but in pre-season we spent a lot of time on the 4G at Cas High and I think that will help us this week.

"We've trained quick and we've played quick and, whilst ever we can do that, we're going to be difficult to defend against.

"We don't want to get over-confident but we do want to play with the confidence that's getting us performances at the moment.

"They had a real good result in France and w e know they will come out heavy at the start. They were 18-0 up against us last year and we had to claw our way back into the game."

That defeat still hurts Betts, who said: "Last year still grates with me. To be 18-0 up and lose was tough to take.

"I don't think we've played particularly well for 80 minutes yet but we've started to build some kind of form and the aim now is to be a bit more consistent."

Wakefield will be hoping to build on their first win of the season when they host Salford on Sunday.

Trinity are on a high after pulling off a shock victory at St Helens but coach Chris Chester says the Red Devils will pose just as big a threat at Belle Vue.

"It was a big relief to get the first win of the season and hopefully on Sunday we can get two more points," he said.

"We know this is another step up, against a very tough side. They've got some big forwards and some big outside backs, a pair of smart halves, in fact a totally different side to the one we played 12 months ago."

Wakefield will give debuts to former Hull KR prop Mitch Allgood and second rower Dean Hadley, who has joined them on a month's loan from Hull.