Narrow defeat for Chris and Gabby Adcock in Birmingham

Chris and Gabby Adcock narrowly missed out on becoming Britain's first All England Badminton Championship finalists since 2007 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The married pair held match point in the third set of their mixed doubles clash with Chinese fifth seeds Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong, but eventually fell to a 19-21 21-12 22-20 defeat.

Chris Adcock blamed a broken string at the crucial moment for the defeat, which meant they had to settle for a repeat of last year's last-four finish.

Gabby Adcock told BBC Sport: "We were quite a way down in the third set and fought back up to match point and for that to happen to Chris is really, really unlucky."