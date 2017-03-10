SSP Chawrasia in pole position to retain Hero Indian Open title

Defending champion SSP Chawrasia surged to the top of the leaderboard before bad weather disrupted the Hero Indian Open for the second day in succession.

Chawrasia carded a flawless second round of 67 at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi to finish five under par and a shot ahead of England's David Horsey.

Play was then suspended for more than two and a half hours due to the threat of lightning, leaving 66 players to complete their second rounds on Saturday.

Italy's Matteo Manassero and England's Eddie Pepperell were three under par after seven and two holes of their rounds respectively.

" I'm very happy," said Kolkata-born Chawrasia, who missed from two feet for birdie on the ninth, his final hole of the day. "The first day I was level par as I was a little bit scared as it's a new course and it's very tricky.

"It's tougher than Delhi GC (where he won 12 months ago), so I just focused on hitting it straight. The greens are tough. All the time, you need full concentration on every single shot.

"Last year I won, so I have lots of positivity. And now I'm leading so obviously I'm confident and I'm trying to win this tournament again. Hopefully I'll play good the next two days."

Horsey had three holes of his first round to complete on Friday and finished with two pars and a birdie for a superb 66, but then recorded three bogeys and a double bogey in a second round of 74.

"Towards the end I was getting a bit tired," he said. "I didn't sleep very well last night and it was an early start, up at half past four this morning.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the finish, I left a few putts out there on the back nine. But still, I'm only one behind just now, that's not a bad position going into the weekend.

" I four-putted eight and missed a short one on nine, so I've wasted three or four shots there on the greens."