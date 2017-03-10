Jim Herman leads Valspar Championship with Henrik Stenson hot on his heels

Jim Herman holds a two-shot lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida after carding an opening-round score of 62.

The 39-year-old, from Cincinnati, made nine birdies and did not drop a shot on day one at Innisbrook to lead fellow American Russell Henley and Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who are tied second after rounds of 64.

Herman was four-under at the turn after sinking birdies at the first, third, fourth and fifth holes and maintained his momentum over the back nine with further birdies at the 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th.

Henley made eight birdies, but dropped a shot at the 10th hole, while Open champion Stenson carded seven birdies and parred the other holes to stay in touch with early pacesetter Herman.

Irishman Shane Power, who eagled the par-five 14th, lies fifth after finishing day one four shots off the lead after a 66, one behind James Hahn, who made six birdies and failed to drop a shot.

The leaderboard is dominated by Americans, with Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Char les Howell III, Webb Simpson all tied in sixth place after rounds of 67.

Bryson DeChambeau is also four-under through 15 but will continue his first round, along with a small number of other players, on Friday morning after darkness brought a premature end to proceedings.

Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald are way down the field after carding a one-under 71 and an even-par 72 respectively.