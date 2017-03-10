Brian McDermott targets title after Leeds bounce back with win

Brian McDermott proclaimed his belief that Leeds have what it takes to win the Grand Final after his side bounced back in style against Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos suffered a record 66-10 Super League defeat at Castleford last week but they were unrecognisable eight days on as they hammered the previously unbeaten Dragons 46-10.

McDermott appeared to be given four matches to save his job in an open letter to fans from chief executive Gary Hetherington and the Leeds players rallied around their coach by delivering their best performance of the season.

The Rhinos had to fight for their survival at the end of 2016 and fears among supporters that the club was in rapid decline grew after the mauling by the Tigers.

But McDermott insisted Leeds had the ability to win an eighth Super League crown, and their first of the post-Kevin Sinfield era.

"I believe we can win the Grand Final," said McDermott, who has led the Rhinos to three titles.

"I believed it last week but after that performance I wasn't going to tell anyone. But we can win the Grand Final.

"Sometimes you've got to be kicked in your nuts to find out the best of you.

"After last week we've still got a certain amount of bruising but you need a bit of that, although you probably don't need the 66 points.

"Tonight doesn't write off last week - it still hurts and we're still embarrassed by it.

"But I've got the best job in the game and part of that is dealing with the losses.

"When we lose everybody cheers and when we win they say, 'Leeds should win. Look at the backline they've got, look at the half-backs, look at the pack'. So it throws up some real challenges.

"Tonight was a good night but we need to knock out about another 10 versions of tonight over the next few weeks."

Leeds only led 14-4 at the break but they cut loose after Adam Cuthbertson's second try to inflict a first defeat of the season on Catalans.

"I'm disappointed with the result and the attitude," said Dragons head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

"The result was an outcome of the attitude. Leeds wanted it more in every department.

"There were signs defensively in the first half that we weren't ready for a big battle."

Frayssinous felt the outcome could have been different had Leeds prop Brad Singleton been sent off for a late tackle on former Australia forward Greg Bird, who needed treatment on a head wound.

"I need to look again but it was an elbow to the head and should have been a red card," added Frayssinous.

"To have seven stiches on the back of his head, something happened."