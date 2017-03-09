Sergi Roberto's goal against PSG tops the 10 most tweeted moments this season

Barcelona's dramatic victory over Paris St Germain to complete a remarkable comeback and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League produced some 6.1million Twitter posts - more than when Leicester were confirmed as Premier League champions last season.

A goal from Sergi Roberto five minutes into stoppage time gave Luis Enrique's men a 6-1 win at the Nou Camp which was enough to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, something no other side had done in the history of the competition .

The tie itself produced nearly nine million Tweets on aggregate, with 5.5 million sent the night Leicester won the 2015/2016 title after Tottenham drew with Chelsea on May 2.

Roberto volleyed in a floated ball from Neymar, whose late brace had levelled the tie heading into extra-time, to spark wild celebrations from Barcelona on the pitch and in the stands, while PSG were left in stunned disbelief .

The moments following such a dramatic finish generated a spike of 138,000 Tweets per minute registered on the social media site.

Five of the top-10 'most Tweeted' moments from the 2016/2017 season to date came from Wednesday night's game.

:: Most Tweeted Football Matches 2016/2017 across Europe

1) Sergi Roberto scores to make it 6-5 on aggregate & send Barcelona through - 138,000 Tweets per minute

2) Lionel Messi makes it 3-0 from the penalty spot at the start of the second half - 48,0000 Tpm

3) Edinson Cavani makes it 4-0 to PSG versus Barcelona in the 1st leg - 45,000 Tpm

4) Cavani pulls one back in the 2nd leg to make it 3-1 on the night - 42,000 Tpm

5) Sergio Ramos equalises at the death with a header in the El Clasico - 42,000 Tpm

6) Neymar scores his 2nd goal in three minutes to put Barcelona 5-1 up vs PSG - 41,000 Tpm

7) Layvin Kurzawa puts through his own net to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead over PSG - 34,000 Tpm

8) Radamel Falcao scores an outrageous solo goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for Monaco - 33,000 Tpm

9) Zlatan Ibrahimovic capitalises on a howler from City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to level up the Manchester derby - 32,000 Tpm

10) N'Golo Kante scores his first goal for Chelsea to put them 4-0 up versus Manchester United - 31,000 Tpm