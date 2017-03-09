Hamish Watson returns to Scotland line-up to face England

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has been recalled to the Dark Blues' starting line-up to face England at Twickenham.

The Edinburgh back-rower started both the Scots' first two games against Ireland and France but was named on the bench against Wales last time out after losing his place to John Hardie.

But with his Myreside club-mate ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury against the Dragons, Watson has won a reprieve in time to take on Eddie Jones' record-chasing Red Rose outfit on Saturday.

Otherwise, it is the same line-up which kicked-off against Rob Howley's side last month, when the Scots picked up their second win of the tournament with a 29-13 triumph.

That result sends Scotland to London looking to keep their surprise Championship bid on track with what what would be their first away win against the Auld Enemy since 1983.

But the hosts will also be fired up for the Calcutta Cup clash. They remain on course for a second successive Grand Slam and could equal the All Blacks' Test record of 18 straight wins if they can overcome Cotter's team this weekend.

"We have another two games to go in this Championship and this next one is obviously pretty important," said Cotter. "There's a lot to play for and several reasons why we should be able to get up for this game.

"We've rested, recovered and prepared as best we can for this game. We've asked some questions of ourselves and the areas we think we can improve and we're confident we can play better as a team. That's our next challenge, to step that up.

"The challenge is for us to combine the best parts of our performances so far in this campaign in to one excellent performance at Twickenham this Saturday.

"We'll need that to put us in a position to win this game and will enjoy the challenge of doing that against an England team that hasn't lost in a while."

The re-selection of the Scotland back-three sees try-scorers against Wales, Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser, join forces with full-back Stuart Hogg.

Centre Alex Dunbar partners Huw Jones for the fourth match in succession while the Glasgow Warriors half-back partnership of Finn Russell and Ali Price takes to the field once more.

In the pack an all-Glasgow front-row of Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson kick-off proceedings alongside returning second-row brothers Jonny and Richie Gray, with Watson joined by captain John Barclay and number eight Ryan Wilson in the loose forwards.

Uncapped clubmate Cornell Du Preez takes Watson's vacated place on the bench and will make his debut if called upon.