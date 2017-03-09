Great sporting comebacks

Barcelona's stunning fightback in their Champions League tie against Paris St Germain on Wednesday, when they overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit with a dramatic 6-1 win at the Nou Camp, has been hailed as one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time. Here, Press Association Sport looks at some other great recoveries.

RYDER CUP 2012

Europe recovered from a 10-4 deficit to win the Ryder Cup in a pulsating match-up at Medinah. The comeback began with two crucial fourball victories on Saturday afternoon, with Ian Poulter at his inspirational best. The momentum continued into the final day singles with the United States failing to find the four points they needed for victory. Martin Kaymer sank the putt which guaranteed the trophy before a Tiger Woods bogey ensured Europe won outright 14.5-13.5.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2005

Liverpool trailed AC Milan 3-0 at half-time in Istanbul but hit back with goals Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso in a whirlwind five-minute spell early in the second half. The Reds clung on to survive a draining extra time before grabbing the glory in a penalty shoot-out after Jerzy Dudek made two saves.

THE ASHES 1981

Ian Botham led a sensational revival of England's fortunes after being sacked as captain, with his team 1-0 down following the second Test. Having previously struggled for form, the all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 149 not only to save England from almost certain defeat in the third Test at Headingley, but lay the platform for Bob Willis to secure a shock 18-run win by taking eight second-innings wickets. Botham then took five second-innings wickets as Australia collapsed to lose the fourth Test at Edgbaston and hit another century in the fifth Test win at Old Trafford.

SUPER BOWL 2017

Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl rings by an inspiring New England Patriots' remarkable late recovery against Atlanta Falcons in this year's NFL showpiece. The Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter but rallied to take the game to overtime and then snatch a 34-28 victory.

FA CUP FINAL 1953

With Stanley Matthews outstanding and Stan Mortensen completing a hat-trick, Blackpool recovered from a 3-1 deficit late in the second half to beat Bolton 4-3 at Wembley. The match became known as the 'Matthews Final' for the role played by the great England winger, who set up two goals including Bill Perry's injury-time winner to win the biggest prize of his career.

RUGBY UNION WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL 1999

France were written off before taking on tournament favourites New Zealand for a place in the final, and they did little to change expert opinion as they slipped 24-10 behind at Twickenham. But the All Blacks, for whom Jonah Lomu had scored two tries, were left reeling as the French hit back by scoring 26 points in 13 minutes, thanks largely to the attacking play and goalkicking of Christophe Lamaison.

SNOOKER WORLD CHAMPIONSHP FINAL 1985

Dennis Taylor trailed 8-0 to Steve Davis but fought back to win 18-17 in a nail-biting last-frame decider that went to the final black. It remains the most famous occasion in World Championship history and a TV audience of 18.5million stayed tuned beyond midnight to watch the dramatic climax.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 1999

In an astonishing turn of events, Manchester United struck twice in injury time to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona. United had seemed beaten when Teddy Sheringham struck a late equaliser and greater drama followed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced for a winner from a corner.

AMERICA'S CUP 2013

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie enjoyed one of his greatest triumphs as his Team Oracle USA recovered from 8-1 down to win sport's oldest international trophy. Ainslie was brought in as tactician with Oracle 6-1 but lost the first tow races to leave Emirates Team New Zealand needing to win only one more race to clinch victory in San Francisco. However, Oracle won eight in succession to deny them.

WIMBLEDON FOURTH ROUND 1987

A 34-year-old Jimmy Connors looked down and out as he trailed 1-6 1-6 1-4 to Sweden's Mikael Pernfors but somehow managed to dig deep and claw his way back into the match. He levelled the third set at 4-4 before pulling through to win it 7-5. With the momentum turned he went on to win 1-6 1-6 7-5 6-4 6-2.