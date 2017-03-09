Eoin Morgan hails Alex Hales' 'unbelievable' innings after England's win

Eoin Morgan described Alex Hales' comeback century as an "unbelievable" innings as England beat West Indies by 186 runs at Kensington Oval to wrap up a 3-0 series whitewash.

Hales (110) returned after missing England's last six white-ball matches with a broken hand to figure in a second-wicket stand of 192 with his fellow centurion Joe Root (101) as the tourists piled up 328 all out after losing the toss on an occasionally awkward surface.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett then shared six wickets to hustle West Indies out for 142 in under 40 overs and record England's first whitewash success in a one-day international series in the Caribbean.

Morgan was in no doubt about who deserved most credit, following Hales' nine fours and five sixes from 107 balls in his first match since mid-January.

"Unbelievable," said the England captain.

"I think it's quite rare - guys come back and are hungry and determined to score runs, but they don't necessarily come in and win you a game.

"They might slowly but surely get 50, 70 or a hundred. But to come in with a man-of-the-match-winning performance, I thought was brilliant."

Hales and Root had to be patient - the latter benefiting from two early missed chances when he had one and 12 - after Jason Roy fell cheaply.

Morgan added: "It was probably our best batting performance of the series, simply because I thought conditions were a lot more difficult than we've come up against.

"We (still) don't really know what a good par score is...we might have defended 200, maybe 220, if we'd bowled as well as we did.

"When it's up and down like that, we could easily have lost three wickets early."

England had plenty of runs, it turned out, after West Indies' hopes of a successful chase were blown away as they faltered to 13 for three and then 45 for six.

The victory was down almost exclusively to Hales and Root's partnership, though, and Morgan was especially impressed with how well the opener paced his innings.

"Halesy was very responsible up front until he got to about 60 and then found himself in a position where he could take it on to the short side and did it really well.

"Then, when he got to mid or late-80s, he slowed it down a little bit because it got a bit trickier.

"I thought it was extremely satisfying, setting a total like that when you don't know how it's going to play in the afternoon.

"I thought we did a great job.

"(Then) having scored 300, I think the beauty of it is - given the position we were in - not taking it for granted," said Morgan.

Stuart Law, in his first series as West Indies coach, could only lament missed chances - both in the final ODI and the two which preceded it.

"Where we were at half-time was obviously not where we wanted to be," said the Australian.

"The good thing about our bowling performance is we are creating opportunities, (but) we're just not accepting them.

"In the first game, you put down a player of Eoin Morgan's class and he punishes you with a hundred.

"We've done the same today with Joe Root, so those are valuable lessons we must take on board and learn to accept it's an area we need to improve. There's no substitute for hard work...we've got to make sure that when those opportunities come again we do grab them."

Losing three wickets in under four overs at the start of the home reply did not help either, of course.

Law added: "Yes, that always makes it difficult, particularly chasing big totals. You need everything to almost go perfect to chase down 329, so to get off to that horrible start you're on the back foot.

"But in the first game as well, we lost three wickets in three overs for three runs. That's what's grilled us, losing wickets in clumps, and it just goes to prove you can't afford to do that against a class side."