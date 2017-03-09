Defender Ben Davies signs new contract with Tottenham

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract until 2021, the club have announced.

Davies joined Spurs from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 43 Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The 23-year-old has played second fiddle to Danny Rose for much of his time at White Hart Lane but has started the last four league games while Rose has been out with a knee injury.

Davies' four-year deal makes him the latest in a long line of Tottenham players to sign new contracts this season, following the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen in committing his future to the club.

"It's a fantastic club to be a part of at the moment and the way we're working on the training pitch and the way we're playing the games you can only see it getting better really," Davies told Tottenham's official Twitter account.

"If you'd have said this before the start of my career I would probably have been in shock, I wouldn't have believed it.

"Since the gaffer came to the club he has taken us from strength to strength and as a team I think it's showing on the pitch."

Davies is expected to start on Sunday when Tottenham face Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and looks set for an extended run in the side given Rose is unlikely to return this month.

He scored his first goal for Spurs in the third round victory over Aston Villa in January and has made 78 appearances for the club overall.

Davies was also an integral part of Wales' run to the European Championship semi-finals last year.