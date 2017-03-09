Chris Jordan hopes Pakistan pioneering sets tone for the future

Chris Jordan hopes international cricket can safely return to Pakistan after he made the leap of faith to play in Lahore.

England seamer Jordan took part in the Pakistan Super League final last Sunday, a game the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright opted out of on security grounds and on the advice of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

It proved a cathartic and celebratory event at the sold out Gaddafi Stadium, as fans were treated to arguably the highest-profile match in the country since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 and international tours ceased.

Jordan, alongside Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, was on the winning side as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators, but the significance of the occasion stretched far beyond the runs scored and wickets taken.

"At the end of the game all the local lads just embraced us...they'd been deprived of games like this in their own country and they wanted to say a big thank you for coming over and making it happen," Jordan told Press Association Sport at a CSM event.

"Anything that happens in life needs a first step and if us going and playing the final can be that first step for Pakistan, then so be it. If it's a step towards something like England going there to play in the future only time will tell.

"What I can say is the security was immense. I think they call it 'level 6', basically what the Prime Minister or a president gets. There was a huge military presence, police, rangers, they cleared the roads, we stepped out of the plane on to a bullet-proof or bomb-proof bus. Everything the PCB and PSL promised us was delivered."

The International Cricket Council is keen to support Pakistan's reintegration as a host nation and the next step could be a world XI travelling at the invitation of the PCB.

That will require more players to follow Jordan's lead and admits he thought long and hard about putting himself forward, particularly when his compatriots in the Quetta squad withdrew.

But he was ultimately happy with Peshawar's safety briefings and the final hurdle was persuading his loved ones that things would go smoothly.

"Naturally you think twice when other people pull out, Wrighty is my club captain at Sussex and we were speaking about it together," he said.

"They voiced their concerns but it was a call I had to make personally and it's one I'm happy I made. I'd say it was a brave decision.

"Sometimes you have to make your own decisions as a human being and you have to live with those. You go with your gut and that's what I did.

"Understandably my family were probably more worried than I was, they read things, they hear things on the grapevine but they weren't having the conversations I was having with the relevant people, like the army chiefs and franchise owners.

"Once the people who are closest to me, my family, were happy then I was comfortable about going. If they weren't I'd have had more second thoughts."

Once the decision was made, the flight from Dubai boarded and the presidential security negotiated, there was the small matter of a prestige final to worry about.

Jordan made a brief cameo with the bat and took one for 16 as Peshawar eased to victory, but his memories of the day are more about what took place off the field.

"We got to the ground maybe three-and-a-half hours before the game started and both teams did a lap of the ground. The noise was crazy," he said.

"There are loads of people there who have not seen big live cricket for a while and they were immense. They cheered every ball, every moment for both teams. It was a really special day.

"It was a surreal occasion but just seeing the smiles on all those faces was amazing."