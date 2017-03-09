Bournemouth fined £35,000 after admitting doping 'whereabouts' offence

Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 after accepting a charge from the Football Association for a breach of anti-doping rules.

The Premier League club faced sanctions after breaking regulations on providing accurate 'club whereabouts' information.

A statement from the FA read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, AFC Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of the FA's rules on anti-doping.

"The club were charged with failing to ensure their 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Last month, Manchester City were fined the same amount and also given a warning following similar breaches of the anti-doping code.