Billy Vunipola chosen as impact substitute for England against Scotland

Billy Vunipola will be unleashed upon Scotland in the second half of Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham after being named on England's bench.

Vunipola is set to make his first appearance of the RBS 6 Nations having recovered from knee ligament damage, proving his fitness by playing 72 minutes for Saracens last weekend.

The rampaging number eight was expected to start the Triple Crown decider as England seek a record-equalling 18th successive Test victory, but Nathan Hughes has retained his place in the back row.

There are three changes to the starting XV that overran Italy 36-15, all of them in the back line.

Ben Youngs is restored at scrum-half in place of Danny Care, Jack Nowell is rewarded for his two tries against the Azzurri by ousting Jonny May on the right wing and Jonathan Joseph is preferred to Ben Te'o at outside centre.